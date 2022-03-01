ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News Shipbuilding drops mask requirement for employees

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwjOS_0eRuDqYj00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Newport News Shipbuilding announced Monday that vaccinated and unvaccinated workers would not need to wear masks on shipyard property.

The shipyard will still require masks without exception at the clinic. The U.S. Navy also still requires masks to be worn on commissioned Navy ships.

The new mask policy change goes into effect Tuesday, March 1.

Masks can still be worn by workers if they’re more comfortable.

Teams can also host in-person meetings as long as capacity guidelines are followed.

The shipyard will still track positive COVID-19 cases and the percentage of vaccinated employees.

The shipyard wrote Monday: “We recognize that cases are low and policies are therefore relaxing. Despite these changes, COVID-19 is still a threat to the shipyard and our community. If we should see an increase in cases or a shift in our community transmission level, our policies will be assessed and revised as necessary.”

CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

On Friday, the CDC said areas that have low to medium threats to hospitals — which is based on hospital data and not only positive tests — can ditch the masks. That puts about 70% of the country in the clear to drop masks in most situations.

Those who have COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test should still wear a mask.

Click here to read Newport News Shipbuilding’s latest memo to staff.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

CDC’s latest COVID risk map by county across VA

(WFXR) — The Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) released the latest risk map regarding COVID. As of March 3, the map shows more areas across the Commonwealth are heading into the low-risk level. Meanwhile, in the southwest and central Virginia area, the risk levels remain high. On the CDC website, they break down what […]
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Newport News, VA
Health
City
Newport News, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#The U S Navy#Americans#Cdc#Wavy News App#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

CDC says suicides peaked in 2018

Confirmed suicides across the U.S. peaked in 2018 with more than 48,000 deaths, but declined in 2019 and 2020, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy