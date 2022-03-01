ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What is a vacuum bomb?

thv11.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Ukraine's ambassador to the United States accused Russia of using a vacuum bomb in its war on her country Monday. The White House said if its true, use of such a weapon could constitute a war crime. "They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine, rights groups say Russia used cluster & vacuum bombs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Human rights groups and Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces appeared to...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Thermobaric Weapon#The White House#Capitol Hill#Ukrainians#Russian#The Human Rights Watch#Fae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
White House
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy