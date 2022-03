PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO