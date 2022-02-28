Difference between meteorological and astronomical seasons

Typically, the seasons are thought of in terms of the solstices and equinoxes. But when spring arrives on March 20, meteorological spring will already be three weeks underway. The meteorological season — how meteorologists and climatologists divided up the year — turns over on Tuesday. From March 1 until the end of May, the Northern Hemisphere will be in meteorological spring. Meteorological summer then lasts June through August, and so on.

