ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Difference between meteorological and astronomical seasons

Opelika-Auburn News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople know about the changing seasons based on Earth’s orbit around the sun, the...

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Meteorological winter ends Tuesday: Why are there three weeks remaining until astronomical spring?

Typically, the seasons are thought of in terms of the solstices and equinoxes. But when spring arrives on March 20, meteorological spring will already be three weeks underway. The meteorological season — how meteorologists and climatologists divided up the year — turns over on Tuesday. From March 1 until the end of May, the Northern Hemisphere will be in meteorological spring. Meteorological summer then lasts June through August, and so on.
ASTRONOMY
Huron Daily Tribune

The differences between an air fryer and a conventional oven

It’s what I keep telling my wife over and over during breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sometimes late at night through hushed whispers: “bigger doesn’t always mean better, baby!” This sentiment rings true in the kitchen, where smaller appliances like the Instant Pot and nutribullet have transformed previously-inaccessible culinary concepts like pressure cooking and immersion blending into an Apple-tier user-friendly experience anyone can learn.
SHOPPING
Opelika-Auburn News

CA: DROUGHT: SNOWPACK LOW, 3RD DRY YEAR EXPECTED

Less snow than usual in California's mountains means the state is probably in for another drought year. Barring a 'miracle,' California snowpack will end the season below average. Winter is California's wet season, but a snow survey shows that California reservoirs will likely not fill up again this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronomical#Earth#Tags Dcc Spring
Opelika-Auburn News

National parks to visit for spring break

With spring break season here, now is a great time to visit one of America's national parks. Marvin Gomez takes a look at a few that should be on your list.
TRAVEL
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy