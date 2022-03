SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Back in the 1970's and 1980's you may remember taking a day to go shopping, getting your haircut, or going to the movies over at the Sher-Den mall. The Sher-Den mall was only around for a little more than two decades. It began to decline, and the site has been vacant for a little more than 20 years now.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO