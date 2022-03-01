ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Jokes About Going Barefoot at 2022 SAG Awards

 6 days ago

Selena Gomez proved she doesn’t need them to...

Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Before and After Transformation Ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards

Look at her now! Selena Gomez offered a glimpse at how she prepared for the 2022 SAG Awards — and the singer brought her A-game!. In an Instagram video posted by fashion stylist Kate Young on Sunday, February 27, the actress, 29, looked comfortable in a no-makeup look and a simple pink sweater before transforming into her stunning black Oscar de la Renta black column gown. Gomez paired the dress with a jaw dropping diamond necklace and kept her hair in a bun with a black ribbon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Selena Gomez mortified after embarrassing moment is caught on camera at SAG Awards

Most celebrities have suffered an embarrassing fall at some point in their career, and last night was unfortunately Selena Gomez's turn. As she arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 (SAG Awards) at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, the Hands to Myself singer, 29, was pictured falling to her knees as one of her black stilettoes reportedly broke. Luckily, someone was there to help her up and she swiftly removed her other shoe and hot-footed it away from the photographers, hiding her face from view.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Falls While Walking SAG Awards Red Carpet In Black Pumps

OUCH! Selena Gomez took a tumble while walking in her high heels on the SAG Awards red carpet, but she recovered quickly from the fall. Selena Gomez was more relatable than ever when she struggled to walk in her pointy high heels on the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards red carpet. A video from the red carpet reveals that Selena stumbled and fell right down to one knee. It looked like a pretty hard tumble, with one shoe falling out from underneath her. Luckily, someone was by Selena’s side to quickly help her up, and she immediately took off the other shoe to run off the carpet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Black Velvet Oscar de la Renta Gown & Diamond Jewels At SAG Awards

Selena Gomez made quite the appearance at her first-ever SAG Awards when she looked stunning in a black velvet gown. Selena Gomez, 29, looked absolutely gorgeous at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27. Selena, who stars in the hit show, Only Murders in the Building, looked fabulous when she wore a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with massive ruffled sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Selena Gomez Just Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance of the Year at the 2022 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez is making her first red carpet appearance of the year count as she arrives at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actor, who will be seated alongside Helen Mirren and Will Smith during the ceremony, stepped onto the event's silver carpet wearing a stunning black satin dress with exaggerated sleeves and a sliver of skin exposed across her ribs. She topped off the look styled by Kate Young with a diamond choker and slicked-back hair tied with a bow.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Isaac, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez Added to 2022 SAG Awards Presenter Lineup

Additional presenters for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced. A myriad of SAG Awards nominees are set to take the stage during Sunday’s show including Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game), Martin Short and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage), Salma Hayek Pinault (House of Gucci), Tony Goldwyn (King Richard) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).More from The Hollywood ReporterUSC Scripter Awards: 'The Lost Daughter' and 'Dopesick' Named Best AdaptationsPrince Harry, Meghan Markle Call For the "Digital Justice Movement" at...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Hoyeon Jung Will Be Table Buddies at 2022 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards is just around the corner, and fans are getting excited as an image circulating the internet shows perhaps the most epic seating arrangement for the night. Currently going viral on platforms like Twitter, the photo suggests that 10 of the biggest stars today will be sharing a table. The roster includes Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Will Smith, Salma Hayek, Ross Butler and Jessica Chastain, as well as Squid Game stars Hoyeon Jung and Lee Jung-jae. The Gucci ambassador will be sat next to Alexandra Daddario and Helen Mirren.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
