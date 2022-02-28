Call for celebration

Jeffery Askew, the director of veterans’ services for Marion County, and Jamie Ulmer, the CEO of Heart of Florida Health Center, both credit their military service for instilling in them the value of service to others, regardless of skin color. Between the two, they have nearly a half century of military service: Askew spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy, while Ulmer put in 24 years with the U.S. Army. They then combined for another 30 years of public service in various capacities at the county and state level after leaving the military. Askew and Ulmer spoke with the Ocala Gazette about how they serve in their current positions, what Black History Month means to them, and what advice they have for the next generations.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO