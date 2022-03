Tonight's WWE SmackDown crowned a new Intercontinental Champion, as Ricochet was able to pin Zayn and become the new Intercontinental Champion, though he did get a helping hand from Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. At one point Knoxville entered the arena and got Zayn to focus on him just enough to give Ricochet the opening he needed to pounce and get the win. Zayn was reeling after this, especially since he just won the title a few weeks ago and has been proclaiming himself the best Intercontinental Champion of all time. After the match, Zayn was heated and offered a challenge to Knoxville for a match at WrestleMania.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO