Reaction To California's Ending Of School Mask Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The state of emergency that San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared for the Tenderloin last December has a lot of people talking but no one is paying closer attention than the people who live there. There are some who expect major improvements and many others who are skeptical that there will be much change at all. Still the question on everyone’s mind is: Can the city clean up the Tenderloin? “We’ve got Urban Alchemy coming out here every morning,” said neighborhood resident Johnny Douglas. “They have brooms, trash cans, plastic bags. They get to work and get...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO