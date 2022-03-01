Reaction To California's Ending Of School Mask Mandate

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The state of emergency that San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared for the Tenderloin last December has a lot of people talking but no one is paying closer attention than the people who live there. There are some who expect major improvements and many others who are skeptical that there will be much change at all. Still the question on everyone’s mind is: Can the city clean up the Tenderloin?
“We’ve got Urban Alchemy coming out here every morning,” said neighborhood resident Johnny Douglas. “They have brooms, trash cans, plastic bags. They get to work and get...
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky praised the “extraordinary” efforts the CDC took to ensure it delivered 550 million vaccine doses around the country within the first year of the pandemic. However, she admits that perhaps the overwhelming “optimism” the center had about the vaccines’ ability to quickly end the pandemic was a bit hasty.
The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was at least 40% deadlier than the seasonal flu, according to a new study from Japanese scientists. What happened: The new study found that the fatality case rate for omicron in Japan was about 0.13%, Bloomberg reports. That’s lower than the 4.25% case...
March 7 (UPI) -- Starting Monday, Americans can order another shipment of four home COVID-19 tests -- as they were first allowed to do a few weeks ago. President Joe Biden said earlier this year that his administration was buying 1 billion home coronavirus tests to be sent to Americans at no cost. He said half of that amount would be given out in the first shipments that began in mid-January, which provided each household with four tests.
Despite making great strides in health care innovation and technology, the American health care system has been overburdened by COVID-19. The last thing we need is for the most vulnerable Coloradans to be left hanging out to dry by greedy interests in our health care system. The medical system is so frequently built against those […]
Wood stoves release fine particulate matter, or PM2.5 and also carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, carcinogenic compounds like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, and volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. freestocks.org/PexelsOfficials are increasingly treating woodsmoke as a public health and environmental justice issue, despite opposition.
