Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois’ top doctor and the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, will step down on March 14, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday. The news comes as Illinois enters a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pritzker said he was loathe to accept Ezike’s resignation, but acknowledged that she had held one of the “hardest jobs in the world” during one of the toughest times in Illinois’ history, which began in January 2019 with the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Illinois has stretched for more than two years.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO