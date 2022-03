“Re/Connect” is a word Hubbard Street Dance Chicago’s Artistic Director, Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell delights in using. And it is serving as the guiding principle for the company’s pandemic era return to live performance that began this past November when the company performed live at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance. Now that theme is being expanded as HSDC presents two different programs (“A” and “B”) at the more intimate Edlis Neeson Theater of Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO