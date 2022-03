A trio of researchers from Technical University of Denmark, the University of Vermont and Copenhagen Center for Social Data Science, respectively, has found that in some cases traveling can help people balance out the number of hours of sleep they get. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, Sigga Svala Jonasdottir, James Bagrow and Sune Lehmann, describe how they studied wearable wrist recording device data from 20,000 people who were traveling and what they found by doing so.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO