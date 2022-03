When television shows list their accolades, they have to be very specific, so bear with us here. As of last year, NCIS is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series on air. The 19th season of the JAG spin-off aired back in September 2021 and will wrap up next month. With the final episode approaching, fans are already looking forward to Season 20 and making guesses as to what it might look like. One NCIS star, in particular, Michael Weatherly, has been a hot topic.

TV SERIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO