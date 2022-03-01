ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seals help Japanese researchers collect data under Antarctic ice

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – A seal wearing a helmet with an antenna might look unusual, but eight Weddell seals, each with a 580g monitoring device on their heads, have been helping Japanese researchers survey the waters under the thick ice sheet in Antarctica. Tapped for a research project between...

Phys.org

The formation of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet was very different than previously believed

Roughly 35 million years ago, Earth cooled rapidly. At roughly the same time, the Drake Passage formed between South America and the Antarctic, paving the way for the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. Thanks to these two factors, Antarctica was soon completely covered in ice. As a study from the Alfred Wegener Institute now shows, this massive glaciation was delayed in at least one region. This new piece of the puzzle concerning the early history of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could help to predict its unstable future. The study was just released in the Nature journal Communications Earth & Environment.
EARTH SCIENCE
