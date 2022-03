Louis Tomlinson has announced that he has cancelled his forthcoming shows in Moscow and Kyiv. The solo artist and former One Direction star posted the news from his official social media accounts in the evening of 28 February. “Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice,” he wrote. “The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”Tomlinson was due to play in the Crocus City...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO