ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Big Money is Flowing into Cryptos

By Jeff Remsburg
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto sector continues consolidating … clues about its future by watching the pros … a tiny crypto that could be tomorrow’s 10X winner. 2022 has seen a handful of assets suffer heavy losses. Tech stocks have been put through the wringer. Last week, the Nasdaq...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket

Fantom and Aave are bringing innovative solutions to industry problems. Want to earn returns that leave the rest of the cryptocurrency market behind? Skip the big names and bet on lesser-known tokens with explosive potential. Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) and Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) fit the bill with their tiny market caps and unique value propositions.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia Capital#Cryptocurrency#Nasdaq#Treasury#Dogecoin
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Axios

There are hardly any houses left to buy

Housing is probably going to keep getting more and more expensive, despite the Fed's efforts to cool the market. The big picture: The supply of houses for sale plunged to record lows in recent months — and even if you can win the bidding war for one of them, the cost of a mortgage is on the rise.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu Sees Considerable Surge in Holder Count

Shiba Inu is not the only crypto to have raised concerns about high ownership concentration. Bitcoin and Ethereum have equally come under attack in the past. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based altcoin or meme coin, rose to popularity in 2021 after it was announced to be a Dogecoin killer. Its price surged considerably, and according to reports, it was the most viewed coin with 188 million views in 2021. This was more than 43 million views than Bitcoin. Though the meme coin is just around 16 months old, it has risen to become the 14th largest crypto by market cap as ranked by CoinMarketCap. According to WhaleStats, a firm that aggregates data on the top list of investors on various crypto platforms, Shiba Inu has recorded an increased holder number in the last few days. Its holder counts has surged to 1,185,135. On February 18, Shiba had a total wallet of 1,180,140. The report further disclosed that the largest 1000 ETH wallets hold 13,845,082,253,056 SHIB tokens ($2.2 billion).
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dot.LA

Why Credit Unions Are Getting Into the Crypto Game

It’s been a rollercoaster three months since Torrance-based Unify Federal Credit Union became the first credit union in the U.S. to begin offering its members the ability to trade Bitcoin. In November, Unify, which holds $3.6 billion in assets, forged a partnership with New York-based Bitcoin trading platform NYDIG...
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy