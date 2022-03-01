Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal

A team of researchers from Yale and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden developed novel technology that is the first to map genome-wide gene regulation in tissue. Every cell in the human body has the same genome, or book of genetic information, but the heart and brain read different chapters of this book. Regulation of gene expression, or modifying the reading of these chapters, is known as epigenetics. In the nucleus, segments of negatively charged DNA are spun around positively charged histones, making the genes inaccessible to RNA polymerase, which is necessary to create proteins. Scientists have been able to determine the histone patterns of individual cells since 2009, but this required removing the cells from tissue, losing all spatial information. Through novel spatial-CUT&Tag technology, developed by Yale researchers, scientists can now flow “barcodes” over cells. The barcodes attach to specific histone tails, revealing the epigenetic makeup of cells without removing them from tissue. The team’s results were published in Science earlier this month.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO