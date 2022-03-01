ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A U.S. tribunal overseeing patent disputes ruled on Monday that patents on the breakthrough gene-editing technology known as CRISPR belong to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s decision is a defeat for the University of California, Berkeley; the...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers map gene regulation in tissue using novel sequencing technology

A team of researchers from Yale and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden developed novel technology that is the first to map genome-wide gene regulation in tissue. Every cell in the human body has the same genome, or book of genetic information, but the heart and brain read different chapters of this book. Regulation of gene expression, or modifying the reading of these chapters, is known as epigenetics. In the nucleus, segments of negatively charged DNA are spun around positively charged histones, making the genes inaccessible to RNA polymerase, which is necessary to create proteins. Scientists have been able to determine the histone patterns of individual cells since 2009, but this required removing the cells from tissue, losing all spatial information. Through novel spatial-CUT&Tag technology, developed by Yale researchers, scientists can now flow “barcodes” over cells. The barcodes attach to specific histone tails, revealing the epigenetic makeup of cells without removing them from tissue. The team’s results were published in Science earlier this month.
SCIENCE
Oroville Mercury-Register

UC Berkeley loses CRISPR gene editing patent case

UC Berkeley’s Jennifer Doudna earned a Nobel Prize her lab’s work on Crispr-Cas9, a revolutionary method to edit DNA. But on Monday, UC lost its patent rights. Ending — for now — a long, vitriolic and expensive fight over commercial application of a pioneering tool that is transforming biological research, a board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled on Monday that use of the genome editing technology in humans belongs to the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, not UC Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
Smithonian

Scientists Edit Tick Genes for the First Time

Tick-borne illnesses infect thousands of people per year, but genetic research on ticks has lagged behind because of technical challenges in using existing genome-altering tools. Now, researchers have successfully changed the genes of black-legged ticks for the first time, which they say brings them closer to managing illnesses like Lyme disease. The research was published in the journal iScience.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Washington, CA
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law.com

Litigators of the Week: Quinn Emanuel Gets a Vital Win on Gene-Editing Patents at the PTAB

What’s more valuable: a patent or a Nobel Prize?. In 2020 Jennifer Doudna from the University of California at Berkeley was awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry alongside colleague Emmanuelle Charpentier from the University of Vienna for their work developing CRISPR-Cas9, a genome editing breakthrough that has revolutionized biomedicine. Aside from the scientific bragging rights, the Nobel win grants Doudna access to special free parking on the Berkeley campus.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuelle Charpentier
Person
Jennifer Doudna
Wired

Gene-Edited Brain Organoids Are Unlocking the Secrets of Autism

Hundreds of genes have been linked to autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a complicated range of conditions affecting the behavior, social development, and communication of tens of millions people worldwide. But teasing out exactly what effect those genes have and how they relate to ASD has been devilishly difficult. “Nobody can study an actual human brain as it develops,” says Paola Arlotta, a professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at Harvard University. But a new approach based on growing clumps of brain cells in the lab is now yielding promising results.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
San Francisco Chronicle

UC Berkeley loses fight over rights to patent valuable gene-editing technology

A federal patent board says the valuable rights to develop and market gene editing, the transfer of genetic technology between living organisms with the potential to cure diseases, belong not to UC Berkeley but to a research institute affiliated with Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A researcher with...
BERKELEY, CA
Boston Globe

Intellia’s first CRISPR gene editing therapy shows promise in small study

Intellia Therapeutics has moved one step closer to its ambition of creating one-and-done gene editing treatments for people with genetic diseases. Last August, the Cambridge company and its partner, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, published a landmark study showing that even low doses of their one-time treatment based on CRISPR-Cas9 technology could dramatically reduce levels of a disease-causing protein made in the liver of people with a rare condition called transthyretin amyloidosis.
GENERAL MOTORS
Harvard Health

Harvard and BU awarded $3M for robotics, wearable technology development

Harvard and Boston University have been awarded a new grant of $3 million from the State House to support the development of next-generation robotics and wearable technologies. Researchers aim to improve the lives of people with neuro-motor impairments and to help individuals achieve ambitious fitness goals, driving innovation in a new category of rehabilitation, diagnostic, and assistive devices that are more lightweight, affordable, and connected.
HARVARD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Reuters#Crispr#Harvard University#The University Of Vienna#Uc Berkeley#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Federal Circuit#Editas Medicine Inc#The Broad Institute
Reuters

Patent judge leaves U.S. tribunal for law firm Arnold & Porter

(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has hired former lead administrative patent judge Jessica Kaiser of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as a partner in Denver, the firm said Tuesday. Kaiser presided at the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which hears challenges to the validity of issued...
LAW
WebMD

Targeting Ticks and Lyme Disease With Gene Editing

Feb. 23, 2022 -- We hear a lot about the scourges of mosquitoes as they spread malaria, dengue fever, Zika, and other illnesses, but they're certainly not the only tiny vector out there spreading disease. Just ask anyone who's dealt with Lyme disease. Ticks have long been a major source...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Intellia Shares Updated Data On Gene Editing Durability In Rare Disease

Eight months after delivering promising biomarker data from one of the first CRISPR trials, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) presented additional data from the Phase 1 trial for NTLA-2001 in transthyretin, or ATTR, amyloidosis. In the initial study, Intellia showed that a single infusion of its gene-editing therapy could lower...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy