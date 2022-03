The Japanese conglomerate Toshiba will now be helmed by its Chief Digital Officer Taro Shimada following the sudden departure of CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa. Before his second albeit brief stint as CEO began in April of last year, Tsunakawa was the company's chairman though he was first appointed to the role of chief executive officer back in 2016 before which, he was the head of its medical equipment division.

