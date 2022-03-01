ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans may be forced into drastic decision on Deshaun Watson

By Justin Rudolph about 9 hours
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether they like it or not, the Houston Texans may be forced to move disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson quicker than they’d like. Watson sat out the entirety of the 2021-2022 season while dealing with his current legal trouble. But before then, the former Clemson Tiger informed the Texans that he would...

Action News Jax

NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence after incident on plane

LOS ANGELES — NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident that forced a plane to return to its gate. Peterson was onboard a flight heading to Houston, when the plane turned back to the gate because of a verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and a female victim, The Washington Post reported. Airport police said Peterson was taken into custody, and the flight later left for Houston with his wife on board, The Washington Post reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 teams that must trade for Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines when it was announced that the franchise had intentions of releasing star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper is due to count over $20 million against the Cowboys’ cap in 2022, a number that isn’t doing the team any favors as they attempt to improve the roster this offseason. However, it appears that Dallas is committed to moving on from Cooper. But is releasing the Pro Bowler the best way to go about it? If the Cowboys were to trade the 27-year-old, they’d still be removing his cap number off the books while receiving compensation for him in the process. It’s clear that if they’re going to move on from Cooper, a trade is the best way to do it. That said, these are three teams that must trade for Cooper if Dallas decides to go that route.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NFC team made ‘strong offer’ for Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks continue to maintain they are not interested in trading quarterback Russell Wilson, and they seem to be backing that up with their actions. The Seahawks received a “strong offer” for Wilson from the Washington Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it is unclear what the offer consisted of, the Seahawks were not interested.
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Two more suspects arrested in Alvin Kamara incident

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he allegedly beat a man in Las Vegas, and two more arrests have since been made in the case. Police arrested two more suspects on Monday, according to TMZ. The men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in after warrants were issued. Each was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is the same felony charge Kamara is facing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
