ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tammy & Thomm Surely Will Be Singing on Something New, March 2

By Thank our sponsors
wtju.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz sat down with Peter Jones this week to go track by track through their new album, <i>Surely Will Be Singing</i>, released earlier this year on Mountain Fever Records. Coming up this Wednesday afternoon, March 2, Emily...

www.wtju.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Returns to IG With a New Selfie Amid Rehab Stint

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Olney
Person
Thomm Jutz
Person
Peter Jones
Person
Nanci Griffith
Person
Mary Gauthier
RealHartford

A Little Something (March 2022)

Here is your curated Hartford event calendar for March 2022. What makes this list? Events that I would either attend or recommend to a good friend. Check with each venue for information about Covid protection procedures and, you know, the regular stuff, like if the event is still happening or if it got canceled by a snow storm/heat wave/other climate disaster.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass Music#Music Industry#Tammy Thomm#Mountain Fever Records#91 1 Fm#Steeldrivers
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
WKRG News 5

Sister Sledge singing group releases new song in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The famous singing group, Sister Sledge, is debuting a new single that will feature singer, Slegendary. The singer’s new song, ‘FREE’, “celebrates the freedom that love inspires.” The group is led by singer Debbie Sledge, who is the founding sister of the ‘We Are Family’ legends. The song is said to […]
MOBILE, AL
KESQ News Channel 3

Modernism Week invites visitors to find inspiration and discover something new

Thousands of people have made their way to the valley for Modernism Week after last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic. “Every year they continue to amaze and surprise," said valley resident Jade Nelson. "It's just really phenomenal the programming that has evolved, and it encompasses so many things.” Nelson has been attending The post Modernism Week invites visitors to find inspiration and discover something new appeared first on KESQ.
ClickOnDetroit.com

When is it time to try something new?

As the old saying goes, “It’s out with the old and in with the new!” It won’t be long before we start to think about those spring projects, but the question is, when do you decide it’s time for something new? That’s what we’re talking about today on What’s the Buzz.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
98.3 The Snake

Snap, Sing and Enjoy a New Musical in Twin Falls Next Month

It has been a long cold winter already, and families are looking to get out of their houses for some entertainment. While we all wait for the weather to get a little warmer, instead of hitting our kayaks, trailers, or camping, look no further than right here in Twin Falls. For some good live entertainment, check out the musical they will be performing the first week of March.
TWIN FALLS, ID
96.1 The Breeze

Lily Dale Mediums Announce Something New For The Season

There is great news for those who are fans on the Lily Dale Assembly in Chautauqua County. We are an international member organization and residential community comprised of persons who practice the faith of Spiritualism. Spiritualism is an active faith guided by a set of principles. This faith is applied through prayer, meditation, healing, and mediumship.
LILY DALE, NY
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Ali & Ava review – Clio Barnard’s pitch-perfect Bradford love story

Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook beguile in this tender, funny romance, which also celebrates the city where it’s set. A pair of wonderfully winning performances from Claire Rushbrook and Adeel Akhtar lie at the heart of this unexpectedly warm and typically compelling drama from British writer-director Clio Barnard. Described by its creator as a love story about two people who are “a catalyst for change in each other’s lives”, it’s a heartfelt piece that marries the poetic grit of Barnard’s 2013 film The Selfish Giant with something resembling a later-life Romeo and Juliet romance – a fable grounded in reality. Playing out over the course of a lunar month, and drawing inspiration from real-life characters whom Barnard met while filming her previous features, Ali & Ava is a vibrant work that uses the transcendent power of song to turn a streetwise tale into a diegetic musical, with genuinely surprising results.
MOVIES
talentrecap.com

Joe Jonas to Judge New Singing Competition ‘Becoming A Popstar’

MTV will be joining the singing competition show genre with Becoming A Popstar this March. This new series is a one-of-a-kind competition featuring only artists from TikTok. Joe Jonas, Becky G and Sean Bankhead will judge Becoming A Popstar, which premieres March 24. This series will feature eight up and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy