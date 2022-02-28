Tammy & Thomm Surely Will Be Singing on Something New, March 2

Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook beguile in this tender, funny romance, which also celebrates the city where it’s set. A pair of wonderfully winning performances from Claire Rushbrook and Adeel Akhtar lie at the heart of this unexpectedly warm and typically compelling drama from British writer-director Clio Barnard. Described by its creator as a love story about two people who are “a catalyst for change in each other’s lives”, it’s a heartfelt piece that marries the poetic grit of Barnard’s 2013 film The Selfish Giant with something resembling a later-life Romeo and Juliet romance – a fable grounded in reality. Playing out over the course of a lunar month, and drawing inspiration from real-life characters whom Barnard met while filming her previous features, Ali & Ava is a vibrant work that uses the transcendent power of song to turn a streetwise tale into a diegetic musical, with genuinely surprising results.

MOVIES ・ 45 MINUTES AGO