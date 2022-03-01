Sacramento shooting: Five dead, including three children, in murder-suicide at California church

Five people are dead, including three young children, after what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.

A man is believed to have shot his three children — girls age 9, 10 and 13 — as well as a fourth individual, before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.

Shots rang out around 5pm in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood of Sacramento, police added. Other congregants or church employees were on the scene when the shooting took place.

No one was transported off-site for medical care, indicating all five people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Police have identified the shooter as David Fidel Mora-Rojas, and said late on Monday that they believe he was on a supervised visit with his children at the time.

Officials have not disclosed the identity of the fifth victim, believed to have been supervising the visit.

The mother of the girls had a restraining order against the father, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rodney Grassmann, who added that people with restraining orders against them are not legally allowed to have a firearm.

“This was the site of a supervised visit [where] the suspect in this case ended up killing himself. He had a restraining order out against him from his estranged wife, the mother of the three children,” Mr Grassman said.

Earlier, the police said a chaplain had been sent to notify the mother of the killing.

Officers from the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol are all on the scene of the shooting, which police say they are considering a “ domestic violence ” incident for the time being. A SWAT team is also present.

Police were called to the scene Monday evening when a church employee heard shooting in the main sanctuary of the building.

“They heard a shot, and then more shots,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Rob Grassman told reporters.

Authorities will be on the scene, near Sacramento’s Arden Fair mall, through the night.

Police have not identified what type of weapon was used in the shooting.

There is no apparent threat to the public, and the violence was “contained” inside the church where the shooting took place, according to the sheriff’s office.

A coroner will likely examine the five deceased before their identities are fully released to the public.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.