A California man killed his three daughters and a family visit chaperone in a church before turning the gun on himself, police say. David Mora-Rojas, 39, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as the man police say fatally shot four people in a Sacramento County church before taking his own life Monday, according to NBC affiliate KCRA News. The victims included Rojas’s three daughters and Nathaniel Kong, 59, who was assigned to supervise the monitored visit between Rojas and his children.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO