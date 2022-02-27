2022 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-9 Signature

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.

CARS ・ 16 DAYS AGO