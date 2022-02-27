ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-9 Signature

Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowflake White Pearl Mica 2022 Mazda CX-9 Signature AWD...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Times

2022 Polymetal Gray Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition

Polymetal Gray 2022 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 White Diamond Pearl Honda CR-V EX-L w/Navigation

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Mazda CX-60 Unofficially Rendered Based On Recent Sightings

Just a few days ago, the upcoming Mazda CX-60 was caught testing in public. The Japanese automaker has been quite secretive about this car as that was only the second time that the crossover was spotted in the wild. But then again, it's definitely happening and the company has already put out an official teaser of the upcoming CX-60, the first PHEV coming with a Mazda badge.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda Cx 9#Awd#Vehicles#City Highway Mpg Price#Special Apr
Motor1.com

Mazda CX-60 Interior Teased, Rear-Wheel-Drive Platform Confirmed

Following a teaser released a couple of weeks ago, Mazda is back to preview the CX-60 as the first model belonging to the Large Product Group announced in October 2021. It's not just yet another front-wheel-drive-based crossover, but rather an all-new model built on an RWD platform. In case you still have doubts about the underpinnings, it's written in black and white in the press release: "striking new front-engine, rear-wheel-drive SUV."
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car with the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best SUVs under $40,000 You Can Buy Right Now

With the average price of vehicles increasing, finding a new SUV that fits your budget can be challenging. You need the capability an SUV brings but aren’t sure if you can afford one. Before you turn to the used car market, consider these five models. All five have starting prices under $40,000, making them some of the most affordable SUVs in the market today.
BUYING CARS
CNET

2023 Nissan Z Is Here To Battle Toyota's Supra

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2 Small SUVs That Can Save You Tons of Money On Gas

Who doesn’t want a compact SUV that’s both comfortable and fuel-efficient? The rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles have made compact SUVs more fuel-efficient than ever. Yet not every SUV that’s great on gas is a hybrid or electric. In fact, there are two small SUVs that can take you the distance on fuel alone. This is why the 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Honda CR-V are great SUVs.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2023 Honda CR-V Before You're Supposed To See It

The current-generation Honda CR-V has been around for quite some time, first seeing US soil in late 2016. Despite the tempting entry point of just $26,400, rivals in the form of the Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape pose a threat to sales. If the CR-V wants to retain its impressive market share (over 360,000 were sold in America last year), Honda will need to update the compact SUV to remain an attractive package for customers.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Silverado Blacklake XT1: Better Than the Ford Raptor

Why doesn’t Chevy build this? Both Ram and Toyota are gunning for the Ford Raptor. But if Chevy won’t do it, then leave it to a company like Blacklake Research and Development to do GM’s work. But the penalty for a mass-market manufacturer not being behind manufacturing is the price.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley cracking down hard on $3.6 billion dealer markups

Jim Farley isn't having it. During the automaker's earnings call Thursday night, the Ford CEO reiterated his commitment to eliminate the "unreasonable markups" some dealers have been charging amid the shortage of new vehicles. Ford's head of sales, Andrew Frick, had previously sent a letter to dealers in January warning...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mazda CX-50 Is More Expensive Than the CX-5

Mazda has announced pricing for the 2023 CX-50, which starts at $28,025. It's a bit more expensive than the CX-5 but offers the same engine choices: a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four and a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four. A rugged-looking Meridian Edition is coming later on, as is a CX-50 hybrid with...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mazda SUVs: What’s New With the CX-30, CX-5, MX-30 EV, and CX-9

Mazda SUVs have a reputation for top-notch design and satisfying athleticism. Of late, they've also gone more upscale. None of that changes for 2022, but the trend continues to more models, including the brand's first battery electric vehicle, the MX-30. A snapshot of top updates across the lineup includes new trim levels, new exterior paint colors, new interior materials, and the retirement of several front-wheel-drive models.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy