Teaching NeuroImage: Traumatic Dissection of Lenticulostriate Arteries Within an Enlarged Perivascular Space

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 33-year-old woman was admitted with right side hemiplegia after head trauma. Brain MRI revealed an acute ischemic stroke in the left lenticulostriate territory and a parenchymal hematoma (Figure 1). The hematoma occurred within an enlarged perivascular space (PVS),...

The Press

Neuroimaging Measures Linked to Stages of Memory Impairment

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For cognitively unimpaired older adults, the presence of Alzheimer disease pathology is related to memory impairment according to the Stages of Objective Memory Impairment (SOMI) system, according to a study published online Feb. 23 in Neurology. Ellen Grober, Ph.D., from the Albert Einstein...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

NASA develops technology to dissect the lower atmosphere

The part of the atmosphere closest to the planet is the hardest to measure from space due to the volume of gases above it. Studying Earth's planetary boundary layer, or PBL, will enable scientists to better understand the interaction between Earth's surface and weather and how that evolves in a global, changing climate.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Traumatic brain injuries

KEARNEY, Neb. — It's National Brain Injury Awareness Month. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said effects of a brain injury can include impairments related to thinking or memory, movement, sensation (e.g. vision, hearing, balance), emotional functioning (e.g. personality changes, depression). These issues not only affect individuals but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Early neuroimaging and delayed neurological sequelae in carbon monoxide poisoning: a systematic review and meta-analysis

We aimed to assess the evidence regarding the usefulness of brain imaging as a diagnostic tool for delayed neurological sequelae (DNS) in patients with acute carbon monoxide poisoning (COP). Observational studies that included adult patients with COP and DNS were retrieved from Embase, MEDLINE, and Cochrane Library databases in December 2020 and pooled using a random-effects model. Seventeen studies were systematically reviewed. Eight and seven studies on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT), respectively, underwent meta-analysis. The pooled sensitivity and specificity of MRI for diagnosis of DNS were 70.9% (95% confidence interval [CI] 64.8"“76.3%, I2"‰="‰0%) and 84.2% (95% CI 80.1"“87.6%, I2"‰="‰63%), respectively. The pooled sensitivity and specificity of CT were 72.9% (95% CI 62.5"“81.3%, I2"‰="‰8%) and 78.2% (95% CI 74.4"“87.1%, I2"‰="‰91%), respectively. The areas under the curve for MRI and CT were 0.81 (standard error, 0.08; Q*"‰="‰0.74) and 0.80 (standard error, 0.05, Q*"‰="‰0.74), respectively. The results indicate that detecting abnormal brain lesions using MRI or CT may assist in diagnosing DNS in acute COP patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional dissection of neural circuitry using a genetic reporter for fMRI

The complex connectivity of the mammalian brain underlies its function, but understanding how interconnected brain regions interact in neural processing remains a formidable challenge. Here we address this problem by introducing a genetic probe that permits selective functional imaging of distributed neural populations defined by viral labeling techniques. The probe is an engineered enzyme that transduces cytosolic calcium dynamics of probe-expressing cells into localized hemodynamic responses that can be specifically visualized by functional magnetic resonance imaging. Using a viral vector that undergoes retrograde transport, we apply the probe to characterize a brain-wide network of presynaptic inputs to the striatum activated in a deep brain stimulation paradigm in rats. The results reveal engagement of surprisingly diverse projection sources and inform an integrated model of striatal function relevant to reward behavior and therapeutic neurostimulation approaches. Our work thus establishes a strategy for mechanistic analysis of multiregional neural systems in the mammalian brain.
SCIENCE
PsyPost

Neuroimaging research sheds light on what happens in our brain when we die

Neuroscientists have recorded the activity of a dying human brain and discovered rhythmic brain wave patterns around the time of death that are similar to those occurring during dreaming, memory recall, and meditation. Now, a study published to Frontiers brings new insight into a possible organizational role of the brain during death and suggests an explanation for vivid life recall in near-death experiences.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What does a an ECG for coronary artery disease show?

A doctor may refer to an electrocardiogram as an “ECG” or “EKG.” It uses electrodes to measure the electrical activity of the heart. This can help medical professionals detect heart abnormalities, such as heart damage or abnormal heart rhythms. One common health condition that an ECG...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Unexpected Element in the Aging Process Discovered

VUB professor Ann Massie and her research group Neuro-Aging & Viro-Immunotherapy have published a surprising finding in an article in the leading journal Molecular Psychiatry. They have discovered a strategy that results in prolonged life expectancy and counteracts memory loss during the aging process. Professor Ann Massie: "According to figures...
SCIENCE

