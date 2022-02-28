ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces the Signing of a Definitive Reseller Agreement with Zhejiang Versatile Media Co Ltd. and Versatile Media Inc. to be the Worldwide Reseller of the Versatile Virtual Production System

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ('AMPD' or the 'Company') (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next-generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Zhejiang Versatile Media Co Ltd. ('Versatile') to market and supply the Versatile Virtual Production System to the...

