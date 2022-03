The Washington Wizards shook things up at the NBA trade deadline with a big move for Kristaps Porzingis. But their prized acquisition has yet to take the court due to injury. Porzingis had been dealing with a bone bruise that forced him to mix his last six games as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. He’s now missed his first seven after joining the Wizards, which includes a lengthy hiatus during the NBA All-Star break.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO