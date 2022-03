Hot take time. Arkansas will go further than any other SEC team in the NCAA Tournament!. Maybe that is not such a hot take given their success last season and the fact that they are the hottest team in the league right now. They just dumped Kentucky, and even though the Wildcats might not have been at full strength, they showed this team has everything you need for a long run. I am especially enjoying watching Jaylin Williams emerge as one of the best big men in the country. That, and a hot streak of 13 wins in 14 games is hard to ignore. (the loss was by one point on the road)

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO