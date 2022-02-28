ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Palin asks for new trial after losing defamation case against New York Times and asks that judge who tossed the case to be disqualified

By Reuters, Alastair Talbot, Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin asked a U.S. court on Monday for a new trial after losing her defamation case against the New York Times earlier this month, and requested that the judge overseeing the case be disqualified.

Palin's attorneys said last week they would take those steps because several jurors received push notifications on their cellphones before deliberations were over about U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's decision to dismiss the case regardless of their verdict.

The jury rejected the Republican former Alaska governor's argument that the newspaper and former editorial page editor defamed her in a June 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona where six people died and then-congresswoman Gabby Giffords was seriously wounded.

The article, which was corrected the next day, accused Palin's political action committee of contributing to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

The Times acknowledged that the editorial wrongly described both the map, and any link to the shooting, but said the mistake wasn't intentional.

Rakoff said jurors assured his clerk that the notifications did not affect their deliberations, which lasted about two days. He said at a February 23 hearing that he would issue a written opinion by March 1 explaining why he dismissed Palin's case while jurors were deliberating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIqRi_0eRtNOdo00
Sarah Palin has appealed for a new trial after her defamation case against the New York Times was dismissed by judge Jed Rakoff, of whom she demands to be disqualified 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnFaD_0eRtNOdo00
Palin is seen in court in Manhattan on February 15 as the jury returned their verdict - despite the judge having  made his decision to throw the case out, which was known on the previous day after jurors received notifications on their phones 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pSWQ_0eRtNOdo00
US District Judge Jed Rakoff defended his decision to scrap the case due to Palin's legal team's failure to produce evidence that The Times acted with 'actual malice' when publishing factual inaccuracies about the ex-Alaska governor in a 2017 op-ed piece titled 'America's Lethal Politics'

A day before the February 15 verdict, Rakoff said he would dismiss the case because Palin had not showed the Times acted with 'actual malice.'

'I think that there is one essential element that plaintiff has not carried its burden with—the portion of actual malice relating to belief in falsity or reckless disregard in falsity,' he said on Monday.

'My job is to decide the law,' he continued.

'The law sets a very high standard, the court finds that that standard has not been met.'

He further argued that the case regarded negligent journalism, not knowingly writing falsehoods to degrade a public figure, according to the Washington Post's Erik Wemple.

The lawsuit at the center of the case concerned a June 14, 2017, editorial headlined 'America's Lethal Politics,' that addressed gun control and lamented the rise of incendiary political rhetoric.

It was written the same day as a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, where Scalise was wounded.

One of Bennet's colleagues prepared a draft that referred to the January 2011 shooting in a Tucson, Arizona, parking lot where six people were killed and Giffords was wounded.

Bennet inserted language that said 'the link to political incitement was clear' between the Giffords shooting and a map previously circulated by Palin's political action committee that the draft editorial said put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under crosshairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvrGA_0eRtNOdo00
This map by Palin's PAC came out months before the 2011 shooting that killed six and injured Representative Gabby Giffords. It was used in a 2017 NY Times editorial to link Palin to the shooting. Palin sued the publication for defamation over the article 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFTT7_0eRtNOdo00
Court sketch shows a moody looking Palin sitting in court wearing a mask and looking at James Bennett, former editorial page editor of The New York Times, being embraced by his lawyers 

Times attorney David Axelrod asked Palin at her trial on February 9 about a map put out by her PAC, SarahPac, in 2010, that put crosshairs on the congressional districts for Democrats she wanted to unseat.

Palin initially called the gun symbols an 'emoji' but admitted that a 'reasonable person' could interpret them as a rifle sight.

Axelrod asked Palin about a tweet she sent in March 2010 urging her supporters: 'Don't retreat, reload'.

He asked: 'Reload is a word that's often used in connection with firearms.'

Palin responded: 'It's a word I have used all my life.'

In her earlier testimony Palin claimed that the tweet she sent in March 2010 telling her supporters 'don't retreat, reload' was not about guns - but intended as a motivational speech.

She said: 'My dad was a coach for years. It was a motivational saying, one of a few.

'It meant don't back down. My parents were marathon runners and they'd use it (the saying) for themselves.

'Don't back down, buck up, refuel, get back out there and try harder.

'We were all obsessed with sports so things like this were commonplace.'

Axelrod asked if she put this tweet out even though she was already being criticized for the crosshairs map, and she confirmed her PAC did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d93Ja_0eRtNOdo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5exW_0eRtNOdo00

Palin, a prominent conservative, was the late Senator John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election and served as Alaska's governor from 2006 to 2009.

She said during the trial the Times editorial left her feeling 'powerless' and 'mortified,' but did not offer specific examples about how it hurt her reputation or caused her harm.

Rakoff told the jury about his planned dismissal only after they had finished deliberations. The five women and four men insisted that the news alerts did not sway their thinking.

'We reached the same bottom line, but on different grounds,' he told jurors. 'You decided the facts. I decided the law.'

U.S. judges often instruct jurors in high-profile cases not to read news coverage of their trials to avoid exposure to information that could bias them. Experts said a judge would have to find that the push notifications biased the jury before overturning a verdict on that basis

