Make-A-Wish alum Bob Shahmardi and his wife, Jillian Welch, joined us live to share how Make-A-Wish made a long-lasting impact for not only Bob, but for Jillian as well. Make-A-Wish granted Bob’s wish to go to Walt Disney World back in 1992, and for their wedding, Bob and Jillian encouraged their guests to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

ADVOCACY ・ 9 DAYS AGO