Music and Mystery Abound in Edgewood

Based on the 1961 novel by Stanisław Lem, which spawned two films, Solaris, the play by David Greig, makes its North American premiere in a Griffin Theatre production under Scott Weinstein’s direction. A riveting sci-fi mystery thriller, it opens with a scientist visiting a space station that orbits the ocean planet of Solaris. A crew member is dead and the remaining two scientists are hiding secrets as to the unexplained activities occurring onboard. Full of delightfully manic oceanic peaks and long esoteric stretches of calm, the play delves into the seduction of the past and explores duality and memory. How do we process being essentially alone in the universe, traversing loneliness and loss, all the while pursuing connection? Can we ever really truly know one another?
