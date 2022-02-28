ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What strategies do pharmacists use to identify and prevent adverse drug reactions?

By Dr Marie Sartain
 4 days ago

In what is believed to be the first study of its kind, researchers examined the cognitive processes health care professionals use to detect, resolve, and monitor adverse drug reactions. The paper, published in the BMJ, points to the complexity of resolving problems regarding adverse drug reactions and...

#Health System#Pharmacists#Va Medical Center#Health Professionals#Bmj
