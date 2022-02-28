What strategies do pharmacists use to identify and prevent adverse drug reactions?

The accurate and timely detection of adverse drug-drug interactions (DDIs) during the postmarketing phase is an important yet complex task with potentially major clinical implications. The development of data mining methodologies that scan healthcare databases for drug safety signals requires appropriate reference sets for performance evaluation. Methodologies for establishing DDI reference sets are limited in the literature, while there is no publicly available resource simultaneously focusing on clinical relevance of DDIs and individual behaviour of interacting drugs. By automatically extracting and aggregating information from multiple clinical resources, we provide a scalable approach for generating a reference set for DDIs that could support research in postmarketing safety surveillance. CRESCENDDI contains 10,286 positive and 4,544 negative controls, covering 454 drugs and 179 adverse events mapped to RxNorm and MedDRA concepts, respectively. It also includes single drug information for the included drugs (i.e., adverse drug reactions, indications, and negative drug-event associations). We demonstrate usability of the resource by scanning a spontaneous reporting system database for signals of DDIs using traditional signal detection algorithms.

