Jeff Wittek slamming his former friend David Dobrik, ahead of the documentary about the vlogger coming to SXSW. Drama, drama, drama. Jeff Wittek is continuing to shade his former friend David Dobrik, ahead of Casey Neistat‘s SXSW documentary that premieres next month. In a new episode of his Jeff FM podcast on Friday, Feb. 25, Jeff labeled David a “scumbag” and said that he believes the fellow YouTube star will paint him as being solely responsible for his near-fatal accident in June 2020, in the upcoming documentary. Recall, the YouTuber suffered serious injuries to his face and skull after he was swung on a rope tied to an excavator operated by David, and the video was later put online for all to see.

