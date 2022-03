Russian President Vladimir Putin has succeeded in uniting the world in a way no modern leader has. War in the world of social media is not a pretty site. Everyone knows someone. The basements are full of women and children, the very old and the very young. The men have gone off to fight — not just men who are soldiers, but doctors and lawyers, plumbers and printers, accountants and musicians, taking up arms. The oligarchs have come home to fight. A country that most Americans probably couldn’t find on a map has become the repository of the hopes and dreams of freedom-loving people.

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO