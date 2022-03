As we get further into 2022, recruiting and retaining diverse employees remains important. So diversity, equity and inclusion trends are top of mind. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the job market will grow from 153.5 million to 165.4 million over the next decade, partly as a result of industries such as healthcare and social assistance, which will grow as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 46% of full-time employed U.S. adults are actively searching for or considering a new job, according to CNBC.com.

