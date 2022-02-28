Innovate Your Income for 2022: Participate in Up Markets While Mitigating Downside Risk

Submitted by OKI. While we welcome in the New Year, OKI had a busy and productive 2021. And we are thrilled to be sharing our latest innovation with you: the environmental mitigation sustainability modeler (EMSM). It’s a fancy name for an invaluable and potentially revolutionary tool for planners, developers and conservationists alike. As you know, environmental mitigation is an important strategy in the battle to ease the effects of climate change, especially when it comes to development and conservation. It also helps us make better and more meaningful decisions when the topics are land use, transportation, green space, and energy policy. In that spirit, OKI’s EMSM identifies potential mitigation sites for future transportation and development projects. In addition to identifying these types of projects, our conservation partners and local governments are using the new tool to prioritize where their conservation efforts should be focused. For example, Boone County used the tool to study its bat diversity, the results of which will aid in measures to preserve overall biodiversity within the county. And Taking Root, a tree-promoting collaborative, used EMSM to identify tree-sparse neighborhoods. The resulting analysis was included in an application for a Duke grant, which Taking Root won and that will be used to populate tree-deficient communities throughout the region. Though just recently launched, EMSM is generating interest from developers, conservationists and environmental planners at the local, regional and national levels. OKI’s Dr. Margaret Minzner, Ed.D., who oversaw the tool’s production, is being sought by planning organizations to discuss and demonstrate EMSM’s capabilities at national conferences. New officers approved to lead OKI Board of Directors Of note this term, and a result of the 2020 Census, OKI now has 120 board members (up from 118). The City of South Lebanon, Ohio, and Liberty Township in Butler County (Ohio) are now members. For more information or interview requests, please email or call me at 859.801.2403.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO