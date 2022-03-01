ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle & Mars Hill School's Change Mask Policy Immediately

By Jeff Clockedile
 6 days ago
When students and teachers arrive at schools on Tuesday, they will be greeted to a sight they have not seen in almost two years! On Monday two local school districts made decisions that many parents and students have been begging to have happen for several months.

WAFF

Madison City Schools moves to mask optional policy

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The district-wide mask mandate in Madison City Schools has been lifted. In a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, the district removed the previous plan in lieu of the now mask optional policy. The new policy is effective as of Thursday, February 24. Masks are...
MADISON, AL
iheart.com

Another Northern California School District To Change Mask Mandate Policy

Later today, another Northern Californian school district could be changing how they enforce the state's indoor student mask mandate. The Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) in Grass Valley says they will meet this evening to discuss masking and the "need for normalcy." Effective February 22, the school reported that the enforcement of student masking will be accomplished by "educating students and asking them to mask, but no further actions of exclusion from class or school related activities will be taken henceforth." This mandate change comes after students across the state have been protesting mask mandates in school districts, with around 30 students at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley leaving their classes last Tuesday to join an anti-mask protest outside, said Brett McFadden, superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Newport News-Times

Local school mask policy to be announced March 14

The Lincoln County School District will announce March 14 whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks after the state drops its mandate next month. Gov. Kate Brown said two weeks ago the Oregon Health Authority would lift the requirement to wear masks indoors and in schools on March 31, or perhaps earlier, if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide drops below 400. On Thursday, Feb. 24, with COVID inpatients dropping below 600, the health authority announced the mandate would end March 19.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
YourErie

Millcreek Township School District updates masking policy

In accordance with the new guidelines issued on Feb. 25 by the CDC, the Millcreek Township School District will be updating their masking policy. As the new guidance from the CDC indicates, Erie County is currently at a medium level of COVID-19 spread. The Millcreek Township School District has announced that effective Feb. 28, masks […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Listen to school health officials on mask policies

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Jeremy Fischer said in his guest column in the BDN on Feb. 23 that parents are their kids’ experts. As a school nurse, I mostly agree. But has Fischer worked in a school during the pandemic?
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Maine Drops Masking Recommendation For Schools

Last night, we had heard that Governor Mills was intending to make changes to the state's in-school masking recommendations. According to WMTW, the Maine Department of Health & Human Services is no longer recommending universal masking in schools. It is important to note that the change does not take effect...
EDUCATION
5NEWS

Fayetteville School Board revises mask policy for district

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Board of Education voted unanimously to revise its mask policy and immediately remove the mask requirements. "The steady downward trend in new positive cases is very encouraging," said Superintendent John L Colbert. "I am very grateful to our students, staff, and parents for their commitment over these many months to do whatever is best for the health and safety of everyone at school."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Lancaster Online

School District of Lancaster switches to mask-optional policy

When: School board meeting, March 1. What happened: The district planned to switch to a mask-optional policy on Monday, March 7, in all buildings and on buses. No action was required at the board meeting because members voted in July to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which changed its masking rule Feb. 25.
LANCASTER, PA
WDTV

Barbour County Schools update mask policy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbour County Schools has an update on its mask policy, effective Monday, Feb. 28. According to Jeff Woofter, wearing masks will become optional for all students and staff on buses, in schools, and at extracurricular activities. Masks will be available for those who wish to continue...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WCTV

Thomasville students react to changing mask policy

TLH Arts working toward Northwood Center partnership instead of Railroad Square development. TLH Arts is diverting its resources to partner in the creation of a performing arts center from the proposed Railroad Square site to the Northwood Center. Stalled Washington Square project developer asks for 30 month extension. Updated: 6...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Northern Maine Fair has a New Exhibit, Presque Isle, Maine

The Northern Maine Fair is all set to take place Thursday, August 4 - Sunday, August 7, 2022. There’s a countdown on their homepage. All of the awesome events and activities are featured including the demolition derby, tractor pulls, fair food, beef auction and much more. "Lil’ Lumberjacks at...
WMUR.com

Masks are optional effective immediately for Manchester School District

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some school districts are not waiting to put thestate’s updated guidance on face masks into effect. On Wednesday night, the Manchester School District said masks will be optional for students and staff in all its facilities effective immediately. Students and staff who want to continue...
MANCHESTER, NH
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine.

