Vehicles stolen from UNT lots were taken by the same person, police say

By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com
 2 days ago
Folks cross North Texas Boulevard between the Gateway Center and the Fouts Field parking lot on Monday. University of North Texas police say two vehicles were stolen from campus last week, including a pickup taken from the Fouts Field parking lot.

Two cars stolen from University of North Texas parking lots last week were likely taken by the same person, according to UNT police.

The UNT Police Department sent out a crime alert about the thefts on Friday and believe the thefts happened on Feb. 21 between 10 and 11:15 p.m. Both cars were taken from UNT parking lots. UNT police said the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, parked in those lots next to those vehicles.

“There was some surveillance footage … from the high-up cameras that got like a dark-colored SUV,” Cpl. David Causey with UNT police said Monday. “They were in and out pretty quick.”

A gold 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen on Tuesday and a white 2006 GMC pickup was reported stolen on Friday, according to police. The Tahoe was at Lot 23, 800 S. Avenue B by Maple Hall, and the GMC truck was parked at Lot 20, in the 700 block of North Texas Boulevard by Fouts Field.

The parking lots are a little less than a mile away from each other.

Causey said he believes both cars belonged to students. Lot 23 is primarily for students as the parking lot is right next to a residence hall. Lot 20 is larger and has a mix of students and faculty who park there.

The thief gained entry to the vehicles and drove out of the parking lots while the SUV followed, according to the crime alert. Police don’t yet know how the thieves got into the cars.

As of Monday, the Chevy and GMC are still missing. Causey said they haven’t had any other vehicle thefts reported since Friday.

