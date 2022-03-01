Unseasonably Warm Weather Will Give Way to Late Week Rain, Mountain Snow

San Diegans can expect continued warmth with high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above the seasonal average for most locations throughout the county on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said a few degrees of cooling are expected on Wednesday.

High temperatures along the coast Tuesday are predicted to reach 80 degrees, 86 inland, 88 in the western valleys, 84 near the foothills, 79 in the mountains and 91 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

The warm and dry conditions across the county will give way to distinctly cooler and potentially wet weather for the end of the week and into the weekend, with gusty west winds at times, NWS said.

Chances for showers increase across all areas of the county starting Thursday evening into Friday, and again on Saturday.

Meteorologists said there is potential for mountain snow across the higher terrain, especially as snow levels fall during the day on Friday.