San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Reports 191 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

San Diego County reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional virus-related deaths Monday.

Monday’s data increased San Diego County’s cumulative totals to 737,747 cases and 5,029 deaths. The number of county patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to fall, decreasing to 435 from 450, according to Monday’s state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by two to 84.

Available ICU beds increased by 10 to 212.

The county’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 471 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and 722 on Saturday. The agency does not report COVID data on weekends.

An average of 16,300 COVID-19 tests were recorded each day for the past week. Of those, 5.7% returned positive — down from 6.5% on Tuesday. The county reports new COVID-19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays.

A total of 1,151,574 — or 54.3% — of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the HHSA.

More than 2.9 million — or 92.6% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.56 million, or 81.4%, are fully vaccinated.

City News Service contributed to this article.

