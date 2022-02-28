Hockey: Eagles fall to Woodstock Acadamey

WASHINGTON — The first Jan. 6 defendant to take his case to trial was found guilty Tuesday of all charges related to his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Guy Reffitt, a Texas man who tried to storm the U.S. Capitol while armed with a gun and zip ties, was convicted of all five counts, including transport of a firearm in support of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. The jury met for barely two hours before it informed the judge that it had reached a verdict.

