LEAKE GIRLS SURVIVE SCARE ON MORGAN FREENY’S GAME-WINNING SHOT AGAINST PRESBYTERIAN CHRISTIAN, WIN 65TH CONSECUTIVE HOME GAME – By Robert Wilson
The Leake Academy girls’ four-year consecutive home game winning streak is still alive. Senior guard Morgan Freeny made a layup with 0.4 seconds to play give Leake a 31-30 victory over Presbyterian Christian School Friday night in the MAIS Overall Tournament quarterfinals at Leake in Madden for Leake’s 65th consecutive home...mississippiscoreboard.com
