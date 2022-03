Whenever it seems like anti-vaccine arguments can’t get any more absurd, someone in the conspiratorial milieu manages to take things one step further. Case-in-point: Over the last few months, prominent anti-vax channels have started to argue COVID-19 vaccines don’t just cause a host of imagined health problems. Now, some anti-vax activists falsely claim that the shots—which are overwhelmingly safe and effective—turn people’s blood into a thick, dark sludge flowing through their veins. And they say they’ve got the stories and the photos to prove it.

