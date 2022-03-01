Massachusetts non-profit helps raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Ukraine

BOSTON — The largest non-profit in Massachusetts has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for people in Ukraine in a matter of days.

Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston has deep, longstanding ties with the Jewish community in Dnipro, located in eastern Ukraine.

CJP made an immediate grant of $100,000 to support those on the ground there, and an emergency fund established by the Bay State non-profit has received over $500,000 from almost 1,000 different donors.

100 percent of those funds are going directly to Ukraine for medical supplies, food and other basic needs.

“I know they feel heartened and encouraged and empowered by knowing there’s a community here in Boston that’s not only sending them love and support but that’s standing by their side,” said Rabbi Marc Baker, president and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston.

Rabbi Baker told Boston 25 News he’s talked directly with the Chief Rabbi of Dnipro and the Executive Director of the Jewish Community of Dnipro.

“I have to tell you, as scared as they are they are, they are extraordinarily resilient,” he said. “They’re trying to provide food and hot meals for 10,000 people and medical services for people coming into Dnipro. It’s a community under siege.”

Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston will be hosting a virtual briefing with partners on the ground in Ukraine Tuesday night at 6p EST.

Those who would like to register for the virtual community briefing can register at www.JewishBoston.com

To make a donation to the Ukraine Emergency Fund, visit www.cjp.org

