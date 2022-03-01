ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento church shooting: Man kills his 3 kids, 1 other, himself at California church

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aC7SG_0eRt0MNA00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people died, including three children, after a gunman opened fire in a California church Monday night.

The gunman, who took his own life, was the father of the three children, but the shooter’s relationship to the fifth victim was not immediately known, The Associated Press reported.

Update 11:47 p.m. EST Feb. 28: Sacramento County Sheriff told reporters at the scene that the children’s mother was not involved in the incident and was speaking with authorities, The Sacramento Bee reported, noting that she had a restraining order against the father.

Jones stated that the father was at the church Monday night for a supervised visit with the children. The fourth victim has been identified as an adult who had been supervising the visit, but it was not immediately clear if that victim was a social worker or a church employee, the Bee reported.

“The shooter came in and — what appears to be — killed the person who was supervising the visit, killed his own three children and then turned the gun on himself,” Jones said.

Original report: Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that the slain children were all under the age of 15.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, Grassmann told the newspaper.

“This was not a random shooting,” he said, adding that the shooter and victims “all knew each other.”

Deputies responded to the shooting just after 5 p.m. local time at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, the AP reported.

According to the Bee, the shooting resulted in a large police presence in the area just south of The Church in Sacramento, but officials have not yet confirmed that the shooting occurred at that particular place of worship.

In a tweet urging people to avoid the area, Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra referred to the incident as a “mass casualty shooting” at a church.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Britanie Porter
3d ago

I feel like if it was domestic violence then he should have to be searched since he was obviously violent but it's okay blame the thing that protects most people but that's only when the good guys have them too. Not just the bad guys who aren't going to follow a new law about it. But make it harder for the ones that want it for protection or to feed their families harder to get because that works so well.

Reply
4
Heather de Vries
3d ago

Newsom...this is more about laws and law enforcement/the courts protecting domestic violence victims than it is about guns. what would you be saying if he used a knife....?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 people injured in Fitchburg fire

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Three people are hurt following a fire in Fitchburg on Friday morning. At this hour, their conditions are not known, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department. The fire is at Hartford Avenue. The first call came in at around 7:20 a.m. The building that is burning...
FITCHBURG, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-Missouri mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing $40K worth of sports cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former mail carrier in Missouri pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing 94 sports cards worth nearly $40,000, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Robinson waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, the release stated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sacramento Church#Sacsheriff Pio#Madisoncwade#The Associated Press#Sacramento County Sheriff#The Sacramento Bee#Sgt
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
82K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy