Public Safety

Panthers TE Ian Thomas facing five charges from July 2021 arrest

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Just a few days after a pretty sweet extension, Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is back in the news. This time, however, it isn’t for something nearly as flattering.

As first reported by Joseph Person of The Athletic, Thomas is currently facing five misdemeanor charges stemming from a July 2021 arrest. The 26-year-old, according to court records, was attempting to evade police while riding an unregistered and uninsured dirt bike.

“The officer said Thomas and the other driver appeared to slow down, then accelerated and entered the oncoming lane of traffic around 9:30 p.m. on July 12,” Person notes. “The incident occurred in an area near a Walmart and other businesses.

“While the operator of the ATV drove off, Thomas stopped about a mile and a half from his home, according to court records. He was arrested and jailed on five counts, including reckless driving and felony fleeing to elude.”

Thomas is fresh off signing a three-year, $16.5 million deal this past Friday. As Person also reports, the Panthers had been made aware of the arrest at the time and declined any further statement on the pending legal matter.

