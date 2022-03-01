ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Chance At Lasting Memory Awaits Texas vs. No. 3 Baylor

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 6 days ago

Texas men's basketball has had some historical moments in its 45 years at the Frank Erwin Center, but some of the most memorable have come within this millennium.

Leading up to their Final Four appearance in 2003, the Longhorns had a perfect 14-0 record at the Erwin Center during the regular season, cementing the venue as a challenge for any opposing team.

In 2007, the seventh-ranked Aggies battled with No. 15 Texas in double overtime before the Horns prevailed in front of the home fans. Five years later, it was more of the same for the Longhorn faithful, as Texas secured a win over SEC-bound A&M in the final game at the Erwin Center between the two.

But despite the past, the Longhorns have a chance to control their future in a marquee conference matchup on Monday night, as No. 21 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) will play its final game at the Erwin Center against the defending champs in No. 3 Baylor (24-5, 12-4 Big 12).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlU3y_0eRsxWxN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSU0k_0eRsxWxN00
Ben Queen, USA Today

During Shaka Smart's tenure as Texas' head coach, the Longhorns had one of their best wins of the decade in 2015. Javan Felix's game-winner at home against No. 3 North Carolina and legendary coach Roy Williams was one that Texas fans will remember for a long time.

And it's hard to forget the emotions surrounding Texas' home matchup with TCU in Jan. 2018. After it had been announced earlier in the day that Texas guard Andrew Jones was diagnosed with Leukemia, the Longhorns willed their way to a double-overtime win over the Frogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHJrg_0eRsxWxN00

But somehow, the best memory might be saving itself for the Erwin Center’s final night. A marquee-ranked matchup with No. 3 Baylor presents No. 21 Texas with a grand opportunity to send the home fans and the Erwin center out in style.

The last time the Horns won a top-three ranked conference matchup at home? 2009, when unranked Texas took down No. 2 Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYMhn_0eRsxWxN00
Ben Queen, USA Today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQR8y_0eRsxWxN00
Ben Queen, USA Today

The pregame implications might be even bigger for Monday night. The defending national championships, a top-three opponent in one of the best conferences in college basketball, and a chance for redemption after the Horns loss to Baylor on Feb. 12.

Can it get any bigger than that for the final night at the Erwin Center? We'll have to wait and see if the Longhorns can give The Drum a proper send-off.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
realitytitbit.com

American Idol: Kenedi Anderson's dad is a famous football coach

Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Report: NFL Teams Have 1 Notable Concern With Justin Fields

There’s growing concern amongst NFL teams about the future of No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields. On Monday, a piece in The Athletic touched on Fields’ long-term viability as the Bears’ franchise quarterback; pointing to the way he throws the ball. “People around the league believe that...
NFL
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy