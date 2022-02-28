Nintendo won’t allow Super Smash Bros. at Evo 2022

The company to be created by the merger of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia will focus on profitable growth in streaming, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said Thursday, with his CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels vowing a “conservative approach” to content spending. Entering the final stages before the deal close in a strong financial position, Zaslav told analysts on the firm’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call that “we plan on being careful and judicious,” also highlighting that the call it could be the last before the deal closes. “Our goal is to compete with the leading streaming services, not to win the spending war.”More from The...

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO