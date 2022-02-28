ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo won’t allow Super Smash Bros. at Evo 2022

nichegamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Evo 2022 is set to return in person this year, one key thing will be missing – Nintendo won’t allow Super Smash Bros. at Evo 2022. The news that Nintendo won’t allow Super Smash Bros. at Evo 2022 comes via Evo event organizers, who said Nintendo has “chosen to not...

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

