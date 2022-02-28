Ned Eisenberg, ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ character actor, dead at 65

Law & Order fans lost a familiar face when Ned Eisenberg passed away February 27 at age 65. The actor played multiple characters within the franchise over the course of more than two decades, but was known best as Roger Kressler from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — a role he played in 23 episodes from 2001-2019. It seems Eisenberg made an impact not just on-screen, but in the lives of his co-workers, too, as Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and current L&O: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni posted tributes to the actor following his death.
