ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers Scouting Report: Georgia WR George Pickens

By Cole Topham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8AAX_0eRsvcwl00

Over the next couple of months, we are going to be taking a look at a handful of draft prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL draft.

With the Chargers having needs at various positions, we will do our best to evaluate the players that we feel fit the team precisely.

Today, I take a look at Georgia wide receiver George Pickens.

George Pickens | Georgia | #1 | Junior | Hoover, AL | 6’3” | 200

40-yard Dash:

N/A

Bench Press:

N/A

Vertical Jump:

N/A

Broad Jump:

N/A

3-Cone Drill:

N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Career: Former five-star recruit and No. 4 wideout in 2019 recruiting class. Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC team honoree. Garnered 90 catches, 1,347 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns in 24 games for the Bulldogs.

Red Flags: Tore ACL in spring camp before junior season, but was medically cleared for the last game of the season and the College Football Playoff. History of behavioral and maturity issues – benched vs. Georgia Tech in 2019 for a discipline issue. In the third quarter of that game, Pickens started a brawl, broke a photographer’s camera lens, and was ejected while earning another first-half suspension for the SEC Championship. In 2020, he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for squirting water on the Tennessee quarterback who fell out of bounds at his feet.

Strengths: Limber and sinewy at his towering height. Slippery in his release sequences. Surges to attack leverage and has a sudden snatch out of the starting blocks. Shifts weight easily through his cuts and demonstrates sharpness planting his feet to change direction at the top of his route. Understands route pacing to time up concepts. A dynamite-infused vertical operative that can blow the roof off the secondary. Long speed flashes as his gangly strides pick up steam. Great tracking and adjustment skills amid downfield traffic. Catch point hog who locates the ball quickly and summits to the rim with authority. Able to extend for targets outside his frame and pluck them with sure two-handed grip. High-intensity player who won’t back down from talking smack or a physical challenge. Brings fire and purpose in run blocking duties.

Weaknesses: Raw athleticism still has much refinement to become a specialist at the position. Snaps head around too early on returning routes to the quarterback, giving away his route intentions with body language. Observant defensive backs will key on those tendencies and predict his movements. Route angles out of breaks could be tighter – instances occur where he allows the defender back into the play by drifting off-course or upfield. Needs to develop his approach in deterring press contact.

Final Word: An A.J. Green blueprint whose game hedges on a nuanced release package, strong hands, dominance climbing for the ball, and winning the go route with late separation, George Pickens shined once he arrived in Athens but still has much of his potential to realize. His combination of size and quickness is appealing, but blemishes of conduct and general volatility may cause some teams to sour on him. Pickens projects as an outside receiver whose athletic upside has a good chance to outperform his draft position.

Fit Likelihood: Medium

Grade: 3rd

Film Highlights:

Pickens gaining separation off fellow 2022 NFL draft prospect and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley in the 2019 SEC Championship with a methodical release.

Tracking the ball overhead on the go route with late extension is no easy feat, but Pickens makes it look natural.

A montage of Pickens owning the catch point in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

This Auburn football coach was almost poached by Georgia

The Auburn football team has dealt with a multitude of staff turnovers during this offseason. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was dismissed following the end of the 2021 season, and he was finally replaced with Austin Davis only for Davis to resign 43 days into the job. Then, defensive coordinator Derek...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

Georgia football: Ex-LSU transfer Arik Gilbert back with Bulldogs

Arik Gilbert returned to Georgia's football program, and is working with teammates ahead of spring practice, UGA Wire reports. Gilbert, who transferred from LSU in 2021, did not play last season after stepping away in August for personal reasons. Earlier this spring, Dawgs247 confirmed Gilbert re-joined the team and is working out with Georgia's early 2022 enrollees.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chargers Scouting Report#Wr#Al#N A Bench Press#N A Career
FanSided

Georgia football: One of these 3 NFL teams need to draft George Pickens

Georgia football wide receiver George Pickens is one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Where could this former 5-star receiver get taken off the board, and how much did his injury hurt his stock?. While he won’t be a first-rounder, Pickens should get drafted, and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Oregon football: Bo Nix's transfer to Ducks receives approval from former Georgia WR George Pickens

In one of the earliest moves of this offseason’s quarterback carousel, Bo Nix announced his transfer from Auburn to Oregon. Now that Nix is a member of the Ducks, former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens says that will be a better fit for him. Pickens knows Nix from high school football in Alabama, and the two developed a relationship before their college careers at rival programs. At the 2022 NFL Combine, Pickens was asked about Nix’s transfer to Oregon. Pickens, who approves of Nix’s decision, noted that Oregon was probably a better option for Nix right out of high school.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

George Pickens reveals why he knows he's a first-round pick

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has officially started this week in Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s a huge opportunity for college football prospects across the country to prove their value to NFL teams and to decision makers across the league. When former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens was asked how confident he is that he’s a first-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft, he didn’t flinch.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Auburn vs. Mississippi State, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Auburn Tigers will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs in college basketball action on Wednesday night from the Humphrey Coliseum. Auburn will be looking to bounce back after falling to Tennessee 67-62 in their last game while Mississippi State picked up a win over Vanderbilt and will be looking for their 18th win of the season tonight.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy