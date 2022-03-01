ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New film 'The Issue with Elvis' started as fun family project, ends up a hit on festival circuit

By George Pennacchio
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIWbN_0eRst51j00

They started out making movies as a family just for the fun of it. Now, their hard work is winning awards.

Their film is called "The Issue with Elvis."

It's about a runaway with family problems. His mother is deceased and his father is schizophrenic. The boy befriends a scientist with his own issues, and together, they may be able to help each other. The film stars longtime actor Jeff Wincott and his real-life son, Wolfgang.

Jeff's wife, Charlotte, a medical scientist, is the film's driving force behind the scenes. She's a writer, director, cinematographer, editor and much more.

"Jeff and I just started doing these films for fun, and we just enjoyed it," she said. "It was kind of a way to involve the whole family."

"We have a shorthand," added Jeff. "We're a family. We know each other. We trust each other. So to be able to work together was just an amazing experience."

When asked how he knew he had on-screen chemistry with his father, Wolfgang said, "He's my dad, you know? I don't really know what to say. I love him."

While the Wincotts may be doing this all for the fun of it, "The Issue with Elvis" started soon started winning awards.

"We've been surprised because it's basically three people plus my friends who are voiceovers," Charlotte said, stressing that you can tell meaningful stories without a lot of money.

"I don't want to throw out a number because I don't remember exactly off the top of my head but it was not much," Charlotte said, acknowledging that it was under $25,000.

There are also the things money can't buy for an actor who's been in the business for decades.

"It was just a wonderful character to play after all these years. I mean, it's the first lead I've done in over 20 years," Jeff said. "I loved every minute of it. I really did. It was real special."

Wolfgang definitely found the experience a fun one but said, "Engineering might be the thing for me."

"The Issue with Elvis" screens Wednesday, March 2 in Hollywood as part of the Golden State Film Festival. It'll be released on digital March 15.

By the way, the Wincotts say they plan to keep making movies together.

